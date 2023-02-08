Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,715 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.87 and a 200 day moving average of $304.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.