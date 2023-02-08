Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,504 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,504 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45.
HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
