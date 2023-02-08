Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,504 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,504 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.97%.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.