Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,874 shares of company stock worth $36,017,522 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $740.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $728.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $824.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

