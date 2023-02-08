Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 640,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 846,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 215,369 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.