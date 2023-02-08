Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,002 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.03.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,435 shares of company stock worth $392,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.