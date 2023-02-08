iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 293.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

