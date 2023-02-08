BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MHD opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.