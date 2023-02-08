Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

HON stock opened at $205.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

