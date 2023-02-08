Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Cable One worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Announces Dividend

CABO opened at $820.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $745.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $908.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.