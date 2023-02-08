Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 39,243 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,243 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after acquiring an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TSN opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

