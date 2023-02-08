Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,334 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.