Westpac Banking Corp Buys 2,167 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Aflac by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.