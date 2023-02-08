USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 21,432 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE CMS opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

See Also

