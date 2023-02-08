USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 94,542 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,542 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

