IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Lumentum by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

