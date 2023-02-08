State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

