USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,098 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $372.40 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $486.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.93.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

