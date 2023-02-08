USS Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,098 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:EPAM opened at $372.40 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $486.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.