Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.