Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Cut by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $345.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $552.00.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

