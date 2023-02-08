State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Several analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

