USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.02 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

APO stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

