Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

