USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,084 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gartner by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,013 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

