Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.