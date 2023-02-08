Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $268.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.33. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.