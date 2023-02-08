Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,105,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE CP opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

