Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1,482.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $239.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

