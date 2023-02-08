SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.