iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 755,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GVI opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.