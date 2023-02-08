Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.9 %

CNS opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.