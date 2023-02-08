Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab stock opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

