Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

