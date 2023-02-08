Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 2,603 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,635.5% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 584,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 572,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 244,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 213,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

