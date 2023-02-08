Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 6,772 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $129.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.