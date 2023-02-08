Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Medpace by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 45.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $234.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

