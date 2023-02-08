Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,890 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.17% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

