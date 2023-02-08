Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 11,654 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,117,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

