Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,568 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $251.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

