Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.3% in the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 429,899 shares of company stock worth $79,823,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $171.06 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

