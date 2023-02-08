Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $205.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

