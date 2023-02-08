Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,647 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $394,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.