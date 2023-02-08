Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FORR opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,253 shares of company stock worth $220,660. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

