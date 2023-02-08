Signaturefd LLC Buys 7,713 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 78.5% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 9,250,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 110,175 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of KE by 227.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

