IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,806 shares of company stock worth $19,697,407. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $258.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.58 and a 200-day moving average of $231.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.