Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 628.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

