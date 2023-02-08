Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,469,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after buying an additional 139,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25.
Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.
