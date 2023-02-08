Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -515.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Articles

