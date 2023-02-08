Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after purchasing an additional 181,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,655 shares of company stock worth $3,446,794 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

