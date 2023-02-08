Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

