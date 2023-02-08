Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 350 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AFG opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.